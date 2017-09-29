Friday, 29 September 2017
HURRAY! NIGERIA IS 57, BAYELSA STATE 21
Your Excellency, the creation of Bayelsa on the 1st of October 1996 has been a welcome development to the people of the state as well as to every Ijaw speaking people all over the world.
As we mark the 21st Anniversary of the Creation of this state, 1st of October 2017, the Bayelsa State Hospitals Management Board wishes to appreciate the state government led by His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for doggedly pushing the health sector forward despite the economic challenges by providing the needful and keeping the sector functional.
Fresh in our mind is renovation of Hospitals across the state and provision of medical laboratories amongst others.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Signed
