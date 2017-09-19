IDUMANGE HANDS OVER BAYELSA BROADCASTING CORPORATION TO FEBABO By Evans Tubonah

|from Right Idumange and Febabo
In a brief ceremony held in the office of General Managers in the State Radio House, 97. 1 Glory Fm, in Yenagoa, Dr. Idumange gave accounts of his stewardship to the government and people of the state in his service as the General Manager of the State's Broadcasting Corporation, and highlighted some key areas that the new or incoming GM needed to pay attention to or focus on, to achieve desired success.
Comrade Idumange, who spoke about his anti-corruption disposition in governance said, for the new GM to succeed, he must plug every loop hole that the resources of the Corporation may not be hijacked by some persons to their private pockets and accounts, to the detriment of both management and staff.
"This is purely a handover ceremony, before this time, I had worked with the Radio, I wrote commentaries, right from the time Comish Ekiye was the General Manager, that time I was working as Local Government Secretary, but I was writing commentaries...so I was not new to the Radio House..."
Dr. Idumange said, his appointment and assignment on the 2nd of December, 2016 to the Radio House by the governor was to serve for six months, but that he had stayed up to nine months and while briefing the governor on who to be the GM after him, suggested that someone with experience from the Radio may be better but did not give the name of anybody to be appointed and commended the governor of his choice of Tari Febabo, describing the move as visionary.
Expressing his views on certain issues Dr. Idumange said:-
"One impression I want to correct is that any time something happens , something done either by the ministry or head of service..., it is attributed to me. Most people do not know that the civil service rule.. does not permit the GM to transfer anybody."
He told the in-coming GM who was an Assistant General Manager in the same Corporation some months ago, spoke of some key areas like the vexed issue of Sharp Sharp deductions of which information and receipts were in the handover note. while stating that, the Corporation was cheated of the sum of N2.5m by the operators of the deductions and that the matter is still on.
Speaking extensively on a wide range of issues, the out going General Manager, Dr. Idumange highlighted some of the achievements in his 9 months administration...
In his response, the new General Manager, Tari Febabo, thanked the Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for giving him the honour to serve. He also appreciated the out-going GM, Comrade Idumange for his achievements and assured that he will do his best to fly the flag of the Corporation to the next level.

