FYNEMAN WILSON URGES NASS TO CREATE MORE STATES FOR BAYELSA

Hon. Fyneman Wilson
He stated this in Yenagoa the capital city of the oil rich state in the Niger Delta Region, during an interview with the Golden Pen Newspaper which paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Yesterday.
According to the political leader, the continued existence of Bayelsa State in her 8 Local Government Areas status to date was unfair and unjust, considering the fact that, the Constitutional provision for state creation is a minimum of 10 LGAs.
He called on the National Assembly to consider this matter as demanding Constitutional attention and fulfillment of the laws of the land, emphasized the need for the Senate and the House of Representatives to form a coalition on this important matter with a view to foisting national interest.
Fyneman Wilson who Commended the APC led Federal Government for her victory over the Boko Haram insurgency in the Country, observed that more needs to be done by the national security in the areas of kidnapping and criminal murders across the country and the bloody operations of cattle ranchers in parts of the country with impunity.
The S/A political used the medium to call on the APC government to make life more meaningful to the citizens by coming out with sound anti-poverty policies that will bring about economic stability, mass employment, wealth creation etc, in line with her campaigns for change for a better Nigeria.
Fielding questions about Bayelsa state, he gave kudos to the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for his achievement of peace and it's sustenance. He also expressed gratitude to the governor for taken the bold initiative at propelling the ship of state in the area of development; especially now that the national economy is highly challenged.
