LATEST ON COVID-19: JUSTICE ABIRI GIVES KUDOS TO VOICES CAN BE HEARD NGO IN YENAGOA

Items donated include:
1 One thousand protective fabric face masks
2.One hundred bottles of 500 ml hand sanitizers
3. Disinfectant products produced by Niger Delta University
4. Improvised buckets with taps to aid in hand washing.
The CJ ably represented by the Chief Registrar, P.O.A Deuoyemiekemo made the commendation after witnessing the presentation of the donated items in cartons Izal, Dettol, hand sanitizers, face masks etc. for the use of inmates at the Okaka Correctional Center, Old Azikoro road in the all Ijaw state capital Yenagoa in the Niger Delta Region, South-South Nigeria.
According to the Chief Judge who said it takes the heart of love and compassion for individuals or organizations to donate freely and generously to fellow human beings at the time of their needs like the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world. described the initiative by the donor Organization as a most welcome development, and urged them to maintain the tempo.
Earlier in an address presented by the CEO of 'Voices Can Be Heard (VCBH), Elizabeth Amaseimogha Ineintiemo represented by Tarimobowei Benson Ineintiemo said the token donated by their Organization was not at all a display of affluence, but rather an expression of hearts to reach out to those who needed love and sharing in this world of interdependence.
Mr. Ineintiemo who spoke well of the Organization noted with concern the challenges of Covid-19 across the world stated that they came in line with their welfare programs and policies to reach out to the inmates at the Okaka costodial center.
While appreciating attendees for their time the organization highlighted some of the aims as follows:
" 1. To check the excesses of the unjust legal system in Nigeria
2. Unfair detention and trial
3. Juvenile in adult fascilities
4.Justice for females especially for the juveniles
5. Check the incidences of bribery and corruption
6. Illegal search and seizure
7. The help with rehabilitation upon re-entry into society from correctional fascilities.
8. To give hope to the voiceless and more."
displeasure at incidences of wrongful arrest, endless cases of awaiting trial, political detentions, incrimination and conviction of the innocent in Courts and setting free the offenders.
Many of those detained in security cells and costodial centers for correction committed no offense, but being punished at the pleasure of their enemies, their persecutors who fraimed them up for judgement and condemnation, even for matters that needed caution and release, treated as criminals and convicted culminating in the congestion of costodial centers, creating panic in the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The VCBH Organization commended the Chief Judge of the State Her Lordship Hon. Kate Abiri CON, for being proactive in the dispensation of justice thus decongesting the costodial center in the state. Hear this:
"... I appreciate the effort of the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri CON for decongesting the correctional facility and putting a stop to cases of unlawful detentions in the correctional facility."
The body also used the medium to express appreciation to the management and staff at the correctional facility has this to say:
"...I commend services and staff of this costodial center for the great job and service they provide to inmates... maintaining order within the fascility..."
In his vote of thanks the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Amayo West Osadiaye thanked all the attendees, especially the Chief Judge ably represented by the Registrar P.A.O. Eduoyemiekemo, the Chairperson International Federation of Women Lawyers, Tariere E. and other dignitaries at the occasion and wished them all journey mercies back to their destinations.
In an interview with the mother of the CEO of the Philanthropic Organization, Lady Immaculata Love Amaseimogha expressed gratitude to God for the gift of a daughter who according to her had started threading the path she the mother throde and was a pace setter.
Lady Immakulata Amaseimogha was Chairman National Association of Nurses and Midwives Rivers State Chapter.
Her mission was to liberate nurses from oppression, and in that struggle nurses became Directors and received improved salaries. And by dint of her legacies, nurses are today Permanent Secretaries competing favourably with other professionals.
In recognition of her works, the highest nursing body, "The West African Royal College of Nursing awarded her with a certificate of Honour and Administration as WACN'S "Florence Nightingale of the 20th Century"
And she received that prestigious Award in the City of Monrovia, Republic of Liberia, March 20 2001.
She was happily married to a legend, Hon. Dr Janus Asungha Amaseimogha, the Ist Petrochemical Engineer in the Niger Delta, Frontline politician who represented his people at the Federal Parliament at the Constituent Assembly, who is now resting with the Lord.
Lady Immakulata Love Amaseimogha was well known for her generosity and kindness for which she was awarded as a Diamond mother in the Catholic Church and a Knight of St. BJohn.KSJI
In an interview with her on the outing of her daughter's Organization, Lady Immakulata Love Amaseimogha thanked God for the vision of the Organization and wishes them to do all they could for humanity, emphasizing that a gift to man is a gift to God.
