GENDER BASED ORGANIZATION LEADS ANTI-VIOLENCE PROTEST TO BAYELSA STATE PARLIAMENT

The Organization called, Gender Response Initiative carrying a banner with a number of placards announced the spate of gender related violence in the state against females involving rapes, assualts, wives brutalization, other areas of violations include genital mutilations. The group said as follows:
"We are here this morning as a team to present our case. In lrecent time we have seen an upsurge of gender based violence in the past weeks and Bayelsa State is not an exemption.
We recorded over 358 gender based violence cases in Bayelsa State. In May alone we had two rape cases involving 14 years old girl's.
The women group told the lawmakers that culprits of cases of violence against women were going scot-free in the State, due to what they called ' the absence of prohibitions' and therefore pertinently appealed to the Honorable Members to domesticate the "VIOLENCE AGAINST PERSON PROHIBITION ACT" passed by the National Assembly in 2015."
In response, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.. Abraham Ngobere, represented by Hon. Koku-Obiyai started with protocol thus:
"The Chairperson, Gender Committee, Hon. Nahomey Ogoli, members of Gender Response Initiative BYS Chapter, Former Chairperson FIDA, NAWOJ Chairperson, ladies and gentlemen.
" The House make laws that will relieve burden of our constituents, laws that will improve lives and to bring joy and peace to our people...."
"The issue of violence had become a problem to me as a mother and to all of us that are here...
"On behalf of.the Rt. Hon. Speaker... we welcome you and thank you for putting together this peaceful protest and wish to reassure you that the Assembly is ready to domesticate the Child Rights Act and the bill that is before us. In that bill there are a lot of implications even as it concerns circumcision and all sorts of things to the extent that all Bayelsa should be there at the public hearing"
On.her part the Chairperson of Gender Committee at the Assembly, Hon. Nahomey Ogoli said due attention will be given to the public hearing of the bill which according to her had passed first and second reading Quote:
" When we come to the public hearing we are going to talk about it. When you have children, your eyes should be on them, take care of your children,. train them in the fear of the Lord. Hon. Ogoli emphasized.
The female legislator went further calling the attention of women.not to shy away from speaking out when they see something going wrong in their homes.
"Before these things happen, most of us or husbands might have children outside, and you will see your own husband molesting your oun daughter and you will not say something, means something is wrong."
Giving a vote of thanks, the Honorable Member Representing Nembe Constituency 2.at the State Assembly, Hon. (Chief) Edward Irigha Brigidi thanked all the protesters for their peaceful disposition. Hear him:
" I, thank you all for this peaceful demonstration As the State Assembly, we are ready to pass the bill. We need your support, we don't need any problem, we need peace, and am advising everyone one of you, you have done your part, leave the rest for us and we will do our best."
Chief Brigidi wished them all a peaceful return to their various homes.
