OPU NEMBE CHIEFS CONCIL CONSTITUTES INTERIM EXCO. WITH CHIEF EKPELEYAI-ORUWARI AS CHAIRMAN

1. Chief Ekpeleyai-Oruwari Duate- Chairman
2. Chief B.F.Amakiri- Duo Vice/Chairman
3. Chief W.T.Ivory Fikoru-Secretary
4. Chief N. Dressman Numo-Assistant Secretary
5. Chief (Barr) D.W.Wuku- Bugo- Legal Adviser
6. Chief W.D. Ogbari-Sokari PRO
7. Chief A.S Teki Febo-Treasurer
8. Chief Austin Omuso-Opuene Auditor
9. Chief I.M.Edoghotu-Etire Provost 10. Chief Waribugo Sambo- Isele Provost 2
The dissolution of the Executive Committee came at the heels of a motion raised by Chief (Barr.).S.T. Ikoli during an emergency meeting by the Chiefs Council, held at the sacred floor of the 1st Baptist Church Nembe on Tuesday,
Chief Ikoli who posited that the erstwhile Executive Committee of the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs be dissolved and an interim Executive Committee be constituted with immediate effect also spoke among other things the expiration of the tenure of that Executive Committee described it's members as seating and or operating on illegality.
He reminded his colleagues that the Opu Nembe Chiefs Council and indeed the heople of the kingdom no longer needed an expired and or dysfunctional Executive
He was seconded by Chief J.D Allen Ameri and in the absence of a counter motion the Exco. was dissolved.
The Council unanymously as a follow-up, nominated Chief (Prof.) D.K.Derri to co-ordinate the election of the new Exco, who in his wisdom called on the ten groups of Chieftaincy Houses to choose who should represent them at the Executive Committee, that was how the Exco was constituted.
In a brief remark after the Constitution of the Exco. Chief. Derri reminded the members of their mandate being interim, urged them to endeavor to work in the framework of time with the mandate given, pointing out that stay put attitudes in public offices had been a major problem of leadership.
In his acceptance speech on behalf of the rest, the Chairman, Chief Ekpeleyai-Oruwari Oriango Duate- thanked the traditional parliament for the honor done them with assurances to justify the confidence reposed in them.
The newly elected Traditional Council boss, announced official dissolution of all committees, while calling on both Exco members and those in committees in possession of Council property to submit or hand over to the Council's Secretary.
Ha also used the medium to announce that all citizens of Opu Nembe Bassambiri who had been on exile are free to come back home.without molestations.
In his submission, the Ibenyanaowei of Oluasiri, His Royal Highness, King Iyerite Chiefson Awululu commended the Council members for their orderliness at the meeting while emphasizing the needs of the interim Exco to work out strategies to build confidence in the masses to courageously pass through the threats and challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier the former Vice Chairman Chief B.F..Amakiri Duo who prisided over the meeting, in his opening speech stated that the meeting was in response to demand from various sectors of the community who called on the Chiefs Council to hold such an emergency meeting to address some matters of public interest.
Speaking shortly after the meeting with Golden Pen News, the Honorable member representing Nembe Constituency 2 at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Irigha Brigidi commended the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chiefs Council for demonstrating full compliance to the rules of COVID-19.
