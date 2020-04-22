CHALLENGES OF COVID-19 AND THE JOURNEY SO FAR

The world is hopeful that a sure answer or cure could be found in earnest with the determined efforts by leaders at all levels to put the COVID-19 challenges behind.
Coronavirus posing as a global terror disease had cut short the lives of.many across the world, while others are in different categories of infection. It has been a battle being.fought with an invisible foe, but the nations are determined to win, or get over it by all means.
World leading Organizations such as the World Health Organization WHO and the World Trade Organization WTO have been upfront reaching out to nations with.medical equipment and other related needs as widely reported by the media, reads:
"The World Health Organization (WHO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) are collaborating to ensure the normal cross border of medical supplies and other goods and services.
"The DG of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus and WTO Roberto Kzevedo said both global bodies..."
were in partnership to succeed in the supplies of medical equipment to put a stop to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
All over the world stringent measures have been introduced to curb the menace, restrictions and appliances were and are obeyed
CORONAVIRUS which started in China spread like wild fire across continents leading to introductions and adaptations of measures to keep safe from attacks by the pandemic rules that are:
GUIDE TO PREVENTION
To be safe from COVID-19.citizens of the world were and are enjoined to obey the following rules:
* Stay at home all time unless you need to leave for essential items like groceries.
*If you are on essential erand wear a clothe, face mask and keep your distance from others (about 6 feets) Avoid groups of 10 or more.
*Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough (into your elbow or use a tissue).
*Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Frequently you can use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent.alcohol...
*Clean and distance areas frequently touched surfaces..."
The President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari had put all these and other measures in place to stop the spread of the killer virus, which measures were replicated in states, with states adding their own measures to achieve the same goal.
The Government of Bayelsa State led by Senator Douye Diri had taken bold steps to ensure Bayelsan do not fall victim to the attacks of the pandemic, to which end tough measures have been introduced and with the high level of compliance the state is moving forward.
The total of 140 Coronavirus suspects identified in the state were reportedly tested negative.
Though that was a good report but Bayelsans were not happy for the fact that the said 140 Coronavirus suspects were not tested in Bayelsa but in Edo State, and that had generated disquiet in certain quatres calling on the government to brace up to the callenges ahead with a view to procuring the necessary COVID-19 medical equipment such as test machines, a befitting decease control center at the state capital with drugs to handle emergency situations and permanent cure.
What about the Local Government headquarters and interlands, and what about the satellite towns, the villages, the fishing settlements and amlets, what preparations?
Are there centers for disease control (CDCS) at the Local Government headquarters to co-ordinate the rural areas and the state capital?
And are such.(CDCS) powered with desirable equipment, with ambulances for both land and creeks for each LGA, in the state with supervisors to reach out to the nooks and crannies of the state to achieve the desired results of preservation of lives from the scourge of COVID-19?
The Media and Security also need to be given befitting attention and roles to play. Government officials on this project for communication purposes needs walkie talkies, community elightenment and general flow of, information while the Security should be equipped of needs to enforce government orders.
On the distribution of welfare packages to cushion.the effect of the lockdown restrictions in the state, Bayelsa Government needs "Joseph" to co-ordinate for effective and transparent delivery.
Update of Coronavirus deaths, and survivors '..across the world according to John Hopkins University' as follows:
"2,578,930 have been detected worldwide, with 178,096 deaths and 692, 333 people now recovered."
" In Nigeria there have been 782 cases with 25 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.'
" Nine patients five females and four male were discharged from the city's isolation centre today, Health Minister Akin Abayomi confirmed..."
No comments:
Post a Comment