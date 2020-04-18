LATEST OF KENIEBI OKOKO'S DEATH: ACTIVIST CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION ON DR. OLUSOLA BENEDICT

He raised the alarm on his Facebook account, that Dr. Olusola Benedict Oladipo was not medically fit to have performed a cosmetic surgery on anybody, thus holding the view that.the death of Dr. Keniebi Okoko might not be unconnected to the 'quakery' of Dr. Benedict Oladipo, who performed the said controversial cosmetic surgery on him.
Comrade Kemepadei had therefore called on the Ijaw nation not to accept that as their fate, but to step-up investigation to ascertain the true cause of the death of Dr. Okoko. Hear him:
"... the late Bayelsa born Billionaire Mr. Keniebi Okoko died as a result of quqkery..." His Revelations:
"In a meeting held on December.2, 2016 the Texas Medical Board that "beginning March 1 2017 Dr.Olusola is prohibited from performing or administering.cosmetic procedures or treatments of any kind on any patient in any setting and is prohibited from performing or administering stern cell procedures or stern cell treatments of any kind to any patient in any setting.
The Board found Dr.Olusola performed cosmetic surgery of five patients that were.allegedly inappropriate or inappropriately performed failed to maintain adequate medical records for seven patients and surrendered DEA controlled substances certificates in view of the alleged failure to comply with Federal requirements pertaining to controlled substances."
The Activist who wants the doctor arrested and prosecuted also said:
" I want to inform the entire Ijaw nation that I have received evidences and shocking Revelations which proved that the doctor who performed the surgery on our brother, late Mr. Keniebi Okoko was banned from performing cosmetic surgery under any circumstances in the US."
"After the Texas Medical Board in the US banned him from performing cosmetic surgery, he ran to Nigeria to continue killing people, and unfortunately he has killed our brother."
Comrade Bodmas Kemepadei concluded.
No comments:
Post a Comment