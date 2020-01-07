A WORD TO APC INCOMING GOVT. IN BAYELSA STATE

When the first democra
And that was also the norm with Dr.Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Timipre Sylva who during their tenures in office as Governors of Bayelsa State distributed various gift items to stakeholders in the state during Xmas and New Year such as wrappers, food items: bags of rice, cows, goats, chickens, ampas etc; and extended same to even friends and well wishers outside the state.
But that was not the case when Seriake Dickson came onboard, Christmas and New Year was no longer the same, it began to have new meaning which of-course displayed the high level of insensitivity of that Administration to the well being and prosperity of the Bayelsan masses.
It is on record that even when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was no more in Bayelsa State Government House as Governor; but was Vice President and President respectively of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he continued to all that while, extend his Goodwill to the people of Bayelsa by sending Christmas largesse In fact there was no year Christmas gifts did not come to the various sectors including our sector, the media, all the way from Abuja through our late brother and friend, Oronto Douglas.
The Media in Bayelsa State cannot forget the magnanimity of President Jonathan in a hurry; especially his Goodwill to the people at Xmas and New Year festivities.
The Year 2019 Christmas was a transitional one, fact been that there was an out going and incoming government in the state. The PDP outgoing and the APC incoming.
Before the victory of the APC in the state this year. Chief Timipre Sylva as APC leader and Governorship hopeful of that party previous years continued at such yuletide seasons, reached out to the people with Xmas largesse. The difference this year was that the exercise ended at the parties level. The PDP took care of some of her diehard members while the APC did the same.
What touched the mind of this author was the way and manner the APC leaders in Bayelsa entrusted with distribution of Xmas largesse suddenly forgot the ordinary people who had elected the APC candidates David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi to lead the people of Bayelsa.
But this Christmas experience that was bitter to many Bayelsan, especially those who supported the
APC to victory despite all odds.
The incoming administration should look critically into this and ensure that 'moneticians' those seeking to enlarge their bank accounts or build empires with the welfare of the ordinary man be not appointed to play the role of the biblical Joseph to distribute amenities meant for the masses to themselves.
What therefore, the David Lyon Government need not tolerate should be over politisation of every state matter by some self seeking political disciples who misrepresented their principals. It is the view of this author that the incoming government should pay due attention to party faithfuls at one level and do the same to the masses at the general level.
