PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES COMMENDATION65 ON SYLVA'S APPOINTMENT

Vice Chairman, and Chaiman of Brass and Nembe Local Government Areas, years ago, and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appreciated members of the Association who came all the way from Bayelsa State to give honor to the Oil Minister and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva on his ministerial appointment, assured that he will pass their message to the Minister.
The Parliamentarian of the upper Chambers popularly called the Golden Senator Degi-Eremienyo, observed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had reposed a remarkable confidence in Chief Sylva, which according to him, shall not fail to bring about the expected and of-course the most desired dividends of democracy to the masses in the country.
Earlier, the Bayelsa State Leader of the I see you, I see greatness Association, Pastor Mercy said they were in Abuja to appreciate the Oil Minister, Chief Sylva on his appointment and to wish him the best in his new position.
