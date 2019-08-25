Sunday, 25 August 2019

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES COMMENDATION65 ON SYLVA'S APPOINTMENT

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been receiving commendations following the appointment of Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva as the Minister of State for Petroleum in the newly constituted Federal Executive Council.
Speaking to an Association which name was given as: "I SEE YOU, I SEE GREATNESS" which paid a courtesy call on him, Thursday, the Senator Representing the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Chief B W. Degi-Eremienyo, described the President as a man of foresight who takes into account service and commitment of those in his administration to be duely  rewarded.
 The Nembe born politician who started his political career as Councillor,


Vice Chairman, and Chaiman of Brass and Nembe Local Government Areas, years ago, and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appreciated  members of the Association who came all the way from Bayelsa State to  give honor to the Oil Minister and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva on his ministerial appointment, assured that he will pass their message to the Minister.
The Parliamentarian of the upper Chambers popularly  called the Golden Senator Degi-Eremienyo, observed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had reposed a remarkable confidence in Chief Sylva, which according to him, shall  not fail to bring about the expected and of-course the most desired dividends of democracy to the  masses in the country.
Earlier, the Bayelsa State Leader of the I see you, I see greatness Association, Pastor Mercy said they were in Abuja to appreciate the Oil Minister, Chief Sylva on his appointment and to wish him the best in his new position.
The  high point at the occasion was presentation of a portrait of the Oil Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva and the investiture of the Golden Senator Chief B.W.Degi-Eremienyo as Patron and a group photograph was taken to commemorate the historic event.



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)