2019 BAYELSA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION: SYLVA IS READY AS INEC ANNOUNCES NOV. 2 TIME TABLE -By Evans Tubonah

|Chief Timipre Sylva
The Electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC], Tuesday evening, announced the schedule of the State's governorship election to hold on the above stated date.
This had placed Chief Timipre Sylva, former governor of the State and the State's leader of the All Progressive Congress [APC] becoming the first and only candidate of the Bayelsa gubernatorial race for 2019. Chief Timipre Sylva a patriotic Bayelsan citizen, whose vision for the development of the oil rich Niger Delta State, was tested and trusted, 2007-2011 by the people of the State. The amiable and development oriented. Chief Sylva sought a second tenure ticket which he won landslide, but was denied by the powers that be then in the ruling party, PDP and the then Government.
The Okpoama Nembe born politician, Timipre Sylva a former Honorable member of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the 1980s under the platform of the National Republican Convention [NRC], one of the vibrant young politicians of the Ijaw Ethnic Nation who performed creditably to the admiration of the people of his Constituency. This was the spring board for his rise from glory to glory in his political journey, thus climbing the ladder at various levels to becoming the Governor of Bayelsa State in the 2007 govdernorship race. Chief Sylva contested with then incumbent governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, with Chief Francis Doukpolagha and others. That election was won landslide by Governor Goodluck Jonathan, who was deputy governor to Chief Alasmieyeseigha, who became Acting Governor after Amamieyeseigha was impeached and became governor by the Acts of parliament upon which foundation he stood and contested the governorship election and won land slide. It was an election that placed Chief Sylva 2nd and Doukpolagha 3rd.
It was so dramatic that, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in their fatherly disposition, decided that Dr. Jonathan should leave Yenagoa to Abuja and be running mate to Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's presidential ticket, creating space for Chief Sylva who was the next on the list to take the governorship ticket.
|Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi
The coming back of Chief Sylva, the Ajana 1 of Okpoama, the Opu Abadi 1 of Kolokuma, the Pigatin of Nembe, the Ikemba 1 etc is at the instance of his supporters
Why they want him back is not unconnected the role he played single handedly took a bold initiative to convince President Umaru Musa Yar;Adua to grant amnesty to thousands of militants in the Niger
It was on the 22nd of August 2009 that Sylva brought all the militants out of the creeks to the Isaac Boro Peace Park , where the deal was signed and sealed by the laying down of weapons, which endeared Sylva to the former militants till date,
Talking about the amnesty deal, "...Mr. Paul Eris popularly called Ogunboss said...the pioneering and heroic role of Sylva in initiating the amnesty and restoration of peace and security cannot be denied him. The programme which brought about empowerment of our youths must be credited to Sylva" he posited.
No comments:
Post a Comment