MR. SPEAKER WHY DO YOU WANT LIFE PENSION FOR YOURSELF AND CRONIES, IS IT NOT FRAUDULENT? By Evans Tubonah

|Kombowei Benson Speaker BYHA
But today, it has become so important to Golden Pen Newspaper that there is the urgent need for the public to be clarified of an issue by your highly respected Office, Mr. Speaker.
It concerns the news making the rounds that the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Members have approved for themselves and former Speakers, former Deputy Speakers, former Legislators of Bayelsa including those who served in Rivers State before Bayelsa was created to be paid to yourself and the aforementioned. That you have already passed a bill called; "BAYELSA ASSEMBLY MEMBERS LIFE PENSION LAW" If this is not how you call it, you may give the correct way it is capped. Mr. Speaker, a careful look at the information on the Editor's table, it is clearly stated that your monthly take away, as pension payment as you leave the sacred floors to your home town or wherever you like to be is going to be five hundred thousand Naira [N500,000], while the deputy speaker is to collect two hundred thousand Naira [N200,000]then the other twenty two members will receive as life pension benefit one hundred thousand Naira [100,000]each totaling two million four hundred thousand Naira [N2,400,000] monthly. Put these together and you see the whooping amount of money the Honarable Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly elected to represent our 24 Constituencies to make people oriented laws for good governance have in the eyes of the public connived to enrich themselves in such a doubtful manner. Mr. Speaker, the controversial money making law, intended to swell the accounts of you, the Speaker and the rest of the Assembly members, according your law also include former Legislators of the State, including those who served in old Rivers State, so how much are we talking about a month, how much in 12 months and how much in ten years?
Mr. Speaker, you know, you don't need to be told that you are the Speaker of the Assembly, the number one man, you are also the number three man in the state, and you are well to do according to public knowledge and public perception, but if one would ask, The Right Hon. Speaker, what do you and your honorable members want to gain from the said law what is your answer, if not selfish and fraudulent?
