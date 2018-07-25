CHIEF DARIUS OBIENE DEDE DECLARES FOR SENATE UNDER PRESSURE

|Chief Darius Obiene-Dede
Senatorial Aspirant Bayelsa East
Chief Obiene Dede who had an interview with Golden Pen Newspaper in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, stated that as the president of the common man empowerment foundation, who has the heart of the people they felt that he should aspire for the position of Senate of the Brass Senatorial District going by the unanimous rotational agreement reached. The first slot went to Ogbia to Chief Melford Okilo , Brass to Inatimi Spiff, Nembe to Chief Amange, to Ogbia again Clever Ikisikpo and to Brass again, Ben Bruce. Now it is the turn for Nembe Local Government to produce the candidate for the seat and I, Chief Darius Obiene the President of the commonest people of the world have yielded to the pressure of the masses to the electorate to contest. Hear him:
"...knowing fully well that I am a grassroots politician, a man that grew up from the village, and a man that have the people at heart, I have been under pressure over time to come and aspire for the position of the senate, to represent the very common people at the red chamber. That is why, I herd-here to the yearning and aspirations of the people and I have formally declared my intention to contest for the senate in the Bayelsa Senatorial District...."
Chief Darius Obiene Dede former Deputy Chairman, who following the suspension of Fred Agbedi, his former boss, became Acting State Chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa, spoke extensively on a wide range of issues bordering on his achievements in office as Chairman of the then Africa's largest political party PDP in the State, recounts as follows:
"I was then the Deputy Chairman of PDP Bayelsa State 2005, 2006, prior to the 2007 election...I became the Acting Chairman of the PDP. and I presided over the conduct of the governorship primaries of our great party in the state. And it was in my time, Bayelsans were able to kill two birds with one stone, I was able to return his Excellency Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as Governor who further metamorphosed to becoming the Vice President, Acting President and President of Nigeria, and in that primary, Chief Timipre Sylva took 2nd position, and I stood by the principles of the party, moved to Abuja and defended the outcome of the primaries and finally returned Chief Timipre Sylva as Governor of Bayelsa State. ..."
|Chief Darius Obiene-Dede in an interview with the Publisher/Editor-in Chief of Golden Pen Newspaper
Chief O.G.Evans Tubonah
"..When Rufus Abadi left, I again became the Chairman and presided over the affairs of the party in the state; so to cap it all I am the only Chairman of the PDP that conducted two primary elections in Bayelsa State and it was at my time as PDP chairman that we were able to produce Vice President and President respectively ..." Watch out for the full interview.
