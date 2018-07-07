54TH BIRTHDAY: FORMER GOVERNOR VOW'S TO DELIVER BAYELSA FROM POVERTY

|Their Excellencies, Chief Timipre and Alanyigi Sylva
It was a sea of heads at the popular Honey Hills Hotels along Tombia
road where the historic occasion held. The former Governor and APC leader of the State,Chief Timipre Sylva who expressed appreciation to the people of Bayelsa State, friends and well wishers from far and near for their show of love of him and his family assured them that Bayelsa shall be great again.
The former Governor who said, he believes in the well being and prosperity of the people of the state expressed concern over what he called endemic poverty ravaging the lives of the people, which according to him resulted in the maladministration by the PDP Government in the state.
He said the state is still viable for development and that what need be done is for the people not to worry, but to take a resolution not to make the mistakes of the past at elections by choosing or electing only credible candidates, who will be servant leaders to the people of the state.
|Chief Sylva flanked by dignitaries cutting his 54th Birthday Cake
To achieve that, he said, the APC is the only credible political party in the country and in Bayelsa state with laudable policies and programmes that will better the land and people of the state if voted into power.
He therefore called on all Civil Servants and every other stakeholder in the State not to despair but to hope for a better tomorrow in the nearest future.
The former Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of the state, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu, the running mate to the governorship candidate of the APC Chief Sylva at the governorship election in the 2015, Elder Wilberforce Igiri, former Secretary to the State Government GideonEkewe, Chiefs from various communities across the state men and women of integrity and people of all walks of were among the dign-
|A cross section of mammoth crowd.
itaries at the occasion.
He thanked the organizers of the birthday programme and all that came from far and near to grace the historic event with best wishes to them all.
