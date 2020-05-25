BAYELSA PDP GOVT. DEMOLISHES FORMER PDP STATE CHAIRMAN'S HOTEL, TURNS STOREY BUILDING TO RUBBLES AT SWALI

Just last week, Senator Douye Diri the Governor of Bayelsa State was said to had released a number of bulldozers to the neighborhood of Swali market in the Yenagoa metropolis without prior notice to the inhabitants, and brazenly demolished market stalls, houses, including a building belonging to a former State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Darius Obiene-Dede, who when contacted for his comments has this to say:
"I was not happy when the news came to me, even now, am not happy. But as a party man, have formally complained to the leaders of the party, the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the immediate passed Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, I believe at the end of the day, justice will be done officially and formally.
"I believe, compensation has to be paid for the properties destroyed even if the governor has good intentions to make use of the place for a better purpose, he has to compensate the people for their loses."
Chief Obiene-Dede who is also the President of the Common man Foundation gave a graphic picture of his demolished house, saying that it was:
"A storey building with a conference hall upstairs, and the down, had a barbing saloon, a hair dressing saloon, a laundry, a super market, and a gate house, that was part of my Hotel called "The Atlantic Choice Hotel I built in 1999 at Swali"
"I was reliably informed that the Governor came to the place and directed that they should demolish...it, maybe he has a very useful project for Bayelsans, we have to wait patiently to see the outcome of what he is going to make out of it. We hope that the project he puts there under the platform of the PDP may benefit more Bayelsans than what I had..."
Chief Darius Obiene-Dede who clarified that there was no issue between the Governor, Senator Douye Diri and himself spoke with Golden Pen in these words:
"We had no problem, I was the Director General to late Keniebi Okoko Campaign Organization during the Governorship party primaries, and immediately after the primary and a winner emerged, all of us including my principal began to work with the Douye Diri Campaign Organization. My principal was the State Director of Finance and I was also a Director at the Senatorial level and all of us played roles in the Douye Diri Campaign Organization, we had no problem. "
On what he would do on the matter if the status quo be maintained, he said, he does not believe that the government will not do anything, but just leave it like that:
"As a party man, I believe that the matter will be solved.
" I have deep respect for the learders of the PDP and am waiting patiently to see the outcome of their intervention, I therefore believe that the matter will be resolved amicably."
The former PDP Chairman concluded.
