NLC WORKERS STRIKE, INFRINGEMENT OTHERS RIGHT- Chief Tubonah

|Nigerian Flag
It is absolutely disheartening that,Nigeria Labour Congress which is just a Civil Service workers Union like every other Union, every other Organization or Association in this country, has been arrogating to herself powers as another governmental authority in the country with impunity to call workers to conspiracy, to make illegal announcements through the media that Government Workers across the nation: Federal, States and Local Government Councils should go on strike to enforce their demand for a salary increase. A demand for a pay rise in the Civil Service or any other set of employees, in companies and other sectors have nothing to do with the majority of Nigerians, who aught not to had been in any way dragged into a private matter between the NLC and their employer which is the Federal Government.
What about the hospitals and other medical establishments providing healthcare services?
What about the Aviation sector, Maritime sector, the petroleum sector etc.? These and many more are the responsibilities of the Federal Government to the Nigerian nation of which the private sector is considered so important to national development; but the NLC which has no Constitutional Right to infringe on the economic and every other Rights of every other Nigerian citizens and or foreigners, brazenly went ahead to declare a strike that crumbled the economy and well being of many.
The selfish and unpatriotic NLC aught to know that her unwarranted declaration of national strike had caused irreparable financial losses to all tiers of government and the private sector in particular running into billions of Naira as damages. This is unacceptable. The NLC must be made to understand that the salary increment war that her insignificantly meager less than 10% members of the Nigerian population are waging against the Federal Government has nothing to do with the rest on
|Gani Fawahinmi [SAN]
What the NLC should have done Constitutionally was to drag the Federal Government to Industrial Courts for arbitration and for a lasting solution than to embark on this crude and uncivilized approach to their personal matter with their employer.
My take on this issue, is that, the Federal Government should understand that the billions the NLC is wrestling or fighting
to receive will not go into the pockets of the none Civil Servants, even a kobo. The question is how will they compensate for the losses they have caused to the rest of the nation for their dastardly act?
This is a fundamental matter desiring legal consideration that the well being of the ordinary masses is being trampled upon with impunity by a workers union called NLC, without anyone saying anything. If our legal luminary of blessed memory, Nationalist and and the masses Rights Activist, Chief Gani Fawahinmi [SAN] were here this impunity could have had a check.......
