OPU NEMBE (BASSAMBIRI) PRAYER CONFERENCE BEGINS TODAY

The Opu Nembe Ministers Forum in conjunction with the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs will today begin a 3 Day Prayer Conference to speak on the topic: " THE POWER OF UNITY", according to the book of Genesis Chapter 11:1-6
The programme which is first of it's kind aims at fostering unity, peace and progress in the land and people of the Kingdom.
To that end, the Chairman of the Opu Nembe Ministers Forum, Pastor Johnbull Derock (has called on the people of the Kingdom at home and abroad to come together at the Opu Nembe Civic Centre for the historic programme by 5pm each day.
