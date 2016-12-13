Tuesday, 13 December 2016

THE IMPORTANCE OF BROTHERHOOD AND GOOD FRIENDSHIP

Sometimes it is necessary or reasonable to ask questions as to why certain things happen, where it happened, so on and so forth. That undoubtedly could be in the minds of some of those who see this picture. They would be either occupied with where this picture was taken, at what occasion and by the way, who are those in the picture, where do they  come from and what relationship do they have?
It is for this reason, jus a little has to be said of the picture. The two great gentlemen in the picture are Nembe people Let me say where  the photo was taken and the occasion.
The simplest way to put it is that, it was at a joyous matrimonial occasion held at a Church in Amarata in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa between Iduate and Frank all of Nembe in the Nembe Local Government Area of the State.
The reception held at  Matho Crystal, one of the prestigious hotels in the fledgling state capital located at the Imiringi axis of the all Ijaw state in the Niger Delta region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
From left to right is, Chief O.G. Evans Tubonah Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Golden Pen Newspaper and Dr. Apoku Inodu, Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service
 Photo taken  at the swimming pool area of the hotel.
They decided to take the picture because as Nembe people they see themselves as brothers and friends.
