Tuesday, 13 December 2016
THE IMPORTANCE OF BROTHERHOOD AND GOOD FRIENDSHIP
It is for this reason, jus a little has to be said of the picture. The two great gentlemen in the picture are Nembe people Let me say where the photo was taken and the occasion.
The simplest way to put it is that, it was at a joyous matrimonial occasion held at a Church in Amarata in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa between Iduate and Frank all of Nembe in the Nembe Local Government Area of the State.
The reception held at Matho Crystal, one of the prestigious hotels in the fledgling state capital located at the Imiringi axis of the all Ijaw state in the Niger Delta region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
From left to right is, Chief O.G. Evans Tubonah Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Golden Pen Newspaper and Dr. Apoku Inodu, Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service
Photo taken at the swimming pool area of the hotel.
They decided to take the picture because as Nembe people they see themselves as brothers and friends.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment