CHIEF TUBO DESCRIBES WORK AS EXERCISE

|Chief Abbot Clinton Tubo
Fridays are now special days in the State under the Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson's administration which directive for Civil Servants to promote the Ijaw Culture, by wearing Ijaw attire on Fridays had indeed been strictly adhered to.
And it was to ascertain the level of compliance to this directive on the promotion of the Ijaw Culture, that led the Golden Pen to pay a visit to the office of one of the key government officials in the state capital, Yenagoa, whose name was given as, Chief Abbot Clinton Tubo who spoke on the rationality of promoting the Ijaw Culture, expressed the hope of opening up the ways of the Ijaw nation to the world through the tourism industry.
Speaking on working in the Civil Service, Chief Clinton Tubo described work as the best exercise he loves to do.
