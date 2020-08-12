STAKEHOLDERS PRESENT PAPERS ON KINGSHIP OF OPU NEMBE KINGDOM

The first was: "A PROPOSAL BY: OPU-NEMBE CONCERNED INDIGENES TO THE OPU-NEMBE COUNCIL OF CHIEFS..."
The spokesperson of the above group and it's Co-ordinator, Elder Okene Simon Peter highlighted the content of their presentation thus:
"A MODEST PROPOSAL: THE IMPERATIVE FOR ONE DYNASTY FOR A UNITED KINGDOM"
Elder Peter Okene hinged his presentation on the need for the land and people to acknowledge the fact that visionary societies always focus on rapid growth.
Hear him:
"Substantial community development remainst the dream of all societies. The history of many societies, including ours have thought us , this is guaranteed, if and only if, the changes necessary for each development are timely recognized and effected by a committed leadership in an atmosphere of peace and unity.
"Humbly and respectfully, we the under-sigmed sons and daughters of Opu Nembe Concerned Indigenes wish to observe and state as follows:
"1. We appreciate the event that led to the adoption of the dual dynasty system operated in Opu Nembe since 1978, and the good reasons that informed that historic decision. It was indeed one of the best decisions that was ever taken in the annals of Opu Nembe political history and culture.
"2. That we equally appreciate the dividends, progress and challenges our beloved Kingdom has experienced on account of that revolutionary decision. While some, as all Opu Nembe patriots know, have been very and wonderful, others have created some instability, stagnation and retrogression:
"3. That in the current stage of our evolution as a Kingdom, it is expedient that we pause and ponder on the need for further changes in the processes and qualifications necessary for selecting our future Amanyanabo:
"4. That from our observations, limiting the seach to just one Royal dynasty at time as it has been the practice since the 1978 decision is no longer in the interest of majority of the Indigenes of our kingdom, if sustainable community development remains our ultimate dream:
"By the very fact that the history of many societies including ours have taught us, we need to make further changes necessary for the attainment of the goal of selecting a committed leader in an atmosphere of peace and unity:
"Consequent upon the foregoing, we hereby propose as follows:
"a. That the current dual dynastic system of monarchy be modified:
"b. That in it's place, a single, unified dynastic system be instituted:
"c. That in line with the reality of our history and culture as a kingdom, the proposed single, unified dynasty should be a consolidation (merger) of the existing Ogbodo and Mein dynasties, both in the naming and numerical traditions:
'd. That in terms of nomenclature, therefore, it should be known and referred to either as the "Ogbodo-Mein Dynasty" or the "Mein- Ogbodo dynasty", although the first is apparently, more appropriate, historically and chronologically speaking:
"e. That if 'd' above is açceptable, the following scenario is anticipated"
"Most humbly, our Lords spiritual and temporal, are convinced that, if this is followed through a number of positive and progressive dividends would be realized.
"a. It would help in creating wider space for selecting the Amanyanabo-ship candidates;
"b. It would promote a greater degree of merit and produce the best qualified candidates and eventually, the Amanyanabo:
"c.It would promote social cohesion and political inclusiveness in the leadership system:
"d. It would help in reducing the tendency of making by the Amanyanabo looking sectional and parochial. This has often been the weaknesses of the dual dynastic monarchical system operated presently.
"e. Ultimately, this will also produce a better Amanyanabo sufficiently equipped to meet the local, national and international challenges of the 21st century Opu Nembe...."
In a related development, a 2nd Group called: "THE OPU NEMBE (NEMBE BASSAMBIRI) CONSCIENCE GROUP" made a paper presentation titled: "OPU NEMBE (NEMBE BASSAMBIRI) KINGDOM AND KINGSHIP"
The group gave historic account of King Obia yai Ogbodo who ruled as the last King of a united Nembe at Ogbolomabiri, when he Founded Bassambiri, crossed over and lived there as the 1st King Ogbodo of the Kingdom.
"Kala Ekule ... begat Peresuo and Okorotei, Peresuo begat Obia and Obia begat Ogbodo. Meanwhile, Okorotei begat Opo and Opo begat Mein through a woman called Ina, Ina the mother of Mein was married from Tombia, Ekpetiama Community by King Ogbodo with big dowry but had no child with her before he died.
" Thereafter she had a child with Opo Ogio's grandson. But from the Nembe practice matrilineal tradition hence any child born by Ina shall all be of Ogbodo including King Mein ... to have occupied the Bassambiri throne.
" Furthermore, since King Ogbodo married Ina the mother of Mein with big dowry, Ogbodo had become the sole parent and his property. Therefore, any product from Ina including herself belong to Ogbodo. King Duguruyai and King Arisimo are direct children of Mein. Meanwhile, Ebifa is the son of Duguruyai, Oguara and Ben Wari are all grand children of Mein in the lineage of Ogbodo."
Clarifying the platform of Opu Nembe Bassambiri Kings in history that Group pointed out, saying:
"It is not farfetched that King Ben Wari in his presentation to the Commission of Inquiry in the Nembe Chieftaincy dispute under the Sole Commissioner, O. Ukelonu from 11th-20th September.1959 showed that King Ben Wari stood on the platform of King Ogbodo and not King Mein. ... This is evident in the ... report of the inquiry ... signed by O. Ukelonu (Sole Commissioner) in 1959 .. released in an official document No 24 of 1960..."
"Opu Nembe may have had a good day as both parties ended the exercise in resolving that Ogbodo (Amakoromo), his children and Mein his (Ogbodo) daughter son's children will rule the kingdom in succession. Notably numbering the Kings from each group distinctly and separately and not adding them together implies two kingdoms and two.founders at the same time or other on a different piece of land devoid of any relationship between the two."
The Group went further as follows:
"Sadly we are talking of one indivisible land and people, one ancient well, one national deity and priest, one national shrine (Suotugu) one opubio (arena of the initiated), one national supreme court (Ibidikiri) one national water front (opupogu), one cemetery ( duedibiyo), one evil forest (seipiri), one ogilolo (spiritual harbour), one opolotiri (townsquare) etc..."
On the unification of the dynasties, and what name should be used as Amanyanabo of Opu Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri the Group posited as follows:
" More than sufficient evidence abound to the authenticity of Ogbodo as the only and sole founder and ruler in his own time and children. Opu Nembe has ever been and still OGBODO AMA. Both ancient and contemporary undeniable records, oral tradition, and ... folklore all accede this fact. It has been irrevocably rendered in songs by all national priests (Nembe Temesuosiba ongu) "Ogbodo is the diadem in all traditional rites and rituals even at the national shrine (Suotugu) to this day..."
Relying on the above points, the Opu Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri) Conscience Group expressed appreciation to those who muted the laudable idea to correct what they called, age long error of operating dual dynastical order in Opu Nembe Bassambiri, while describing the call for harmonization of names of all passed kings serially and to choose a single title for all future Kings as a most welcome devolopment.
Hear this:
"A single title model for Opu Nembe.(Nembe Bassambiri) Amanyanabo becomes imperative to sustain, preserve and internationalize our collective history and.descent...The single title model promote our identity... It will not be out of place if we consolidate our common heritage by applying the title Ogbodo to our Kings in Opu Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri)..
"Surfice it to say over and above all dynastical inclinations, Ogbodo remains the soul and only title for any Amanyanabo of Opu-Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri), they also concluded.
The Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chiefs Council, led by Chief D.I Oriango Ekpeleyai-Oruwari after receiving the papers, thanked the two groups for their worthwhile presentations, while giving assuances that the Council will come out with an acceptable position in the next Scheduled General Meeting.
No comments:
Post a comment