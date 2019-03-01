NEMBE EAST CELEBRATES BUHARI, OTHERS VICTORIES- By Evans Tubonah

|President Muhmmadu Buhari
The people of the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, cutting across Ogbia, Brass and Nembe Local Government Areas celebrated in their major towns and villages, giving kudos to the president as a visionary leader who indeed deserved a second tenure ticket, while appreciating the Nigerian people for giving him that mandate to the next level.
In the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Kingdom, which is the headquarters of the seven wards that make Constituency 2 and 3 of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, a support base to the Buhari presidency, it was a celebration galore.
In the State capital, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa East Senatorial District gathered at Taribio Hotels in Azikoro Road, where the Senator Elect , Bishop B.W.Degi Eremienyo, was highly appreciated by the masses for his electoral victory.
Dignitaries from all walks of life were in attendance at the historic occasion.
Speaking, the newly elected Senator, Bishop Degi-Eremienyo assures of a brighter future to the supporters of the next level project led by President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of them and called on the people to be united, and to be prepared for the opportunities ahead.
Bishop Degi Eremienyo thanked all and sundry for turning out appreciably at the shortest notice to make the occasion worthwhile.
In their separate speeches, the King of Abureni, H.R.M Collins Daniel, King of Oluasiri,H.R.H Iyerite Chiefson Awululu, prominent Chiefs from the District, Chief D.K Derri, Chief Opuene Olali, Chief. B.J. Kantee-Isere and others all spoke well of the Senator elect while wishing him success in his new ambassadorial position of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while calling on him to build bridges of unity between himself and those who contested with him, pointing out that it was needful for co-operation amongst the politicians in the Senatorial District, emphasizing that the way forward, is to have all hands on deck.
Bishop Degi-Eremienyo served as Hon. Commissioner for Health in the Government of Bayelsa State, where he wrote his name in letters of gold which catapulted him to national lime-lite, where he served the nation as a Director at FERMA. So vast is the experience of the newly elected Senator, Bishop Degi Eremienyo that his victory at the polls has given a ray of hope to those who know him, rejoicing that, Bayelsa East has by the Grace of God elected a credible leader.
