THANKS TO AITEO FOR TIMELY INTERVENTION OPU NEMBE COUNCIL OF CHIEFS BY VICTOR EVANS

|AITEO Boss Benedict Peters
The Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chiefs Council has expressed gratitude to the management of the international oil mogul, the ATTEO GROUP for extending her warm hand of fellowship to the community in her time of need.
Speaking to Golden Pen News Online Global Information Managers And News Breakers, in Opu Nembe, the Secretary to the Light Committee Chief Promise Ebinimi Nyoun-Inetimi described the ALTEO Group as a responsible company that understands the problems and fixes the needs of her host communities.
This is coming at the heels of supply of a brand new, electricity power generating plant, Saturday 2nd February 2019 by the management of AITEO to the people of Opu Nembe Bassambiri kingdom.
It would be recalled that the community had suffered unfavorable conditions due to malfunctions of the two worn out power generators that illuminated the community before their total breakdown.
|Chief Promise Nyoum Inetimi
Secretary Light Committee
With this move, Chief Inetimi expressed the hope that the AITEO Group will not shy away from implementing the Memorandum Of Understanding (M.O.U) between Opu Nembe Bassambiri and the company, emphasizing that someday the dreams of Opu Nembe having a gas plant or being connected to a gas plant by AITEO will become a reality.
He used the medium to thank the Oil and Gas Committee of the Council led by Senior Chief B.J Kantee-Isere through whose effective co-ordination the bridges of unity and partnership is being built between the community and the company, Chief Inetimi emphasized.
The Opu Nembe Bassambiri Community had watched with interest the rising profile of the AITEO Group in service delivery and community relations as it’s Founder/Leader Benedict Peters won the prestigious African Icon of the year Award of Foreign Investment Network (FIN). An Award he received at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.
Describing the Award as well deserved the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chiefs who lauded the “…vision of AITEO for: Mining, Agriculture, Infrastructure development,Electricity generation and distribution, focused on servicing the needs of communities across the continent…” assured of partnership with the company..
