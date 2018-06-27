BAYELSA: DEFECTION OF PDP TOP SHOTS TO APC A WELCOME DEV.-PARTY LEADER

|Hon. Israel Sonny Goli
Chief Sylva, represented by the Minority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of
Assembly and member Representing Brass Constituency 1, Hon. Israel Sonny Goli stated that it was a worthwhile decision for the defectors and their team of supporters to dump the PDP for the APC, because as he puts it the PDP had lost focus in governance and had impoverished the people of the state, resulting in what he described indiscriminate sack of legitimate civil servants in the state.
He called for unity and cohesion in the party for more and more PDP members to come over to the APC, believing that the APC will be the winning party to take over power from the PDP come 2019.
In his response, the former Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ibarakumo Otobo said he had dumped the PDP for good without regret and that himself and his supporters have come to join the APC with a view to winning all elective positions in the state. Hear him:
|Mr. Ibarakumo Otobo
|A cross section of party members
Earlier, the Chairman of the Party in the State, Mr. Jonathan Amos said it was a bold step taken by the defectors to dump the PDP which he described as an unprofitable political party that had reduced Bayelsa people to abject poverty.
No comments:
Post a Comment