PERE AJUWA RETURNS HOME AT DEATH, NAMED AFTER AZIKORO ROAD BY GOV DICKSON, REMEMBERED FOR PHILANTHROPY

|Late Chief (Dr,) Perez Ajuwa
Pere Ajuwa was one of the Ijaw men who stood out as a strong political pillar that rose from state to national limelight.
Chief Ajuwa, who contested the governorship primaries in Rivers State under the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC) The late Chief Christopher Pere Ajuwa started his political journey after been elected into the Nigerian Parliament as member of the defunct Constituent Assembly, where he got the connection and audacity of taking bold initiatives towards the governorship position of Rivers State and the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
That was in the old Rivers State, before the creation of Bayelsa and subsequent bifurcation, "two political giants" stood out at the governorship, Chief Christopher Pere Ajuwa and Chief Zebulun Abule also of blessed memory.
They became the political hope of the Ijaw people, when the first Ijaw Military governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Commander A.P Diete-Spiff, and the first democratically elected NPN governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Milford Obiene Okilo who pioneered the politicl course of the Ijaw nation were done with state politics. And that was when Chief Okilo had left the stage at the state level and had gone to Abuja to launch the idea of founding an Ijaw political party, called National Solidarity Movement (NSM) under which platform Chief Okilo also emerged as presidential candidate before taking his party, the NSM into an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the early stages of our nation's 4th Republic Democracy, which contributed to the PDP'S landslide victories at all levels in the 1999 general elections; especially in the Ijaw states that were strongholds of the NSM
At that very moment in the political history of the Ijaw nation, Chief Pere Ajuwa became a shinning light that the people of Nigeria followed,
Chief (Dr.) Christopher Pere Ajuwa's death was therefore, not a good news to many across the entire global space, but much more to the people of the Ijaw race, his immediate family, his business associates, political associates etc.who had dealings with him one way or the other before his passing on. At a lying in state ceremony organized by the Bayelsa State government, held in the Banquet hall of Government House, Yenagoa, many tributes were given.
Paying a glowing tributes to the late Chief Ajuwa,, the Governor of the all Ijaw State, the only Contriman Governor in the Nigerian Federation, His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson described, the late Chief Ajuwa as a great Ijaw leader the nation had lost. Governor Dickson who named a major road, Azikoro Road, after the late political hero stated that, 'the exit of Chief Christopher Pere Ajuwa had created a vacuum in the state and Ijaw nation."
Speaking further on the life style of the late popular politician, Hon. Dickson has this to say: "...the late Ajuwa had an infectious spirit which was easily noticed by everyone who came across him...the fallen Ijaw hero had to his credit the habit of empowering young Bayelsans and Nigerians through his vast business concerns and robust philanthrophy"
A former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo described the late political leader of the Ijaw race, Chief (Dr.) Pere Ajuwa as "...a path finder who led the way for all of us. And I cannot forget the lesson he taught us, that those of us aspiring for public service, should aspire to have financial advantages so that we will use the resources to galvanize our people and pursue the common goal, and to fight for our people who were in terrible conditions, and bring them out from such conditions...If you recall that era of NRC and PDP, in Rivers State, calling names of astute politicians, you will mention people like late Chief Pere Ajuwa, Chief Zebulun Abule and Chief Sergeant Awuse.." Rt. Hon. Ongolo used the medium to call on all and sundry to take solace on the legacies of good works he had handed down to them for which he would be remembered .
A woman leader in her own rights, Eugenia who knew Pere Ajuwa so well also spoke thus: "I cannot hold my tears, today, since I came to this place, have been crying!... I started with him late 1980s that was when he was aspiring for the presidency. He was a strong hearted man, where there seem to be no door, Pere will say let us go there, and there will be a way to pass...." Eugenia used the platform to graphically explain the political challenges faced by the late Pere Ajuwa and how he overcame them all. According to her, factors such as majority oppression and lack of finances were visible challenges to have stopped his political ambition, but he was undeterred. He moved courageously to the top and that was not an easy feat, Lady Eugenia had said.
Senator Fred Agbedi who also spoke well of the late Chief (Dr.) Pere Ajuwa as a philanthropist described him as ever delighted in giving to the poor and the needy, his own resources at any time and to anyone who needed help not minding where he/she came from. Chief Inatimi Rufus Spiff, Chief T.K.Okorotie, HRM, King A.P.Diete-Spiff, Chief Francis Dokpola and the Speaker of the Bayelsa State Assembly, Rt. Hon.Kombowei Benson, all gave kudos to the remains of the late political gladiator of his time, Chief Pere Ajuwa.
Chief Pere Ajuwa shall not only be remembered for his been a publicly acnowledged philanthropist, but a well dogged figter in the political course he found himself to liberate not only the Ijaw peoplr , but to every other minority in our country, Nigeria, in Africa and the World from political oppression by majority tribes.
They described him as fearless, courageous, visionary, as a Governorship candidate and as presidential candidate, who shot himself and the Ijaw ethnic nationality to national limelite at the arena of presidentail, politics in Nigeria .
